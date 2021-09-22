PBoC interest rate decision: Unchanged as expected, AUD/USD continues to correct higher

China keeps 1-year LPR unchanged at 3.85%, as expected - keeps 5-year LPR unchanged at 4.65%, as expected.
PBoC also boosted a daily liquidity injection to CNY120Bln.
Analysts at TD Securities explained ahead of today's decision that ''while there has been a clear deterioration in economic activity, PBoC is unlikely to react with a blunt tool such as a cut in the LPR though there remains a risk of a small 5-10bp cut by year-end.''
''The MLF liquidity injection was undertaken at a constant rate, implying that the LPR rates will also be unchanged. We think there is a greater chance of another cut in the RRR soon.''
Meanwhile, AUD/USD bulls are stepping in as the Evergrandge risk-off sentiment abates.
The price would be expected to continue higher in a bullish correction as illustrated in the following prior analysis, AUD/USD bulls eye a bull correction as Evergrande risks start to abate:
''The daily wick as illustrated in the prior daily chart was filled into the target and now the bulls could well see value here. A run back to a 50% mean reversion that meets old structure could be targetted near 0.7280. However, failures below 0.7220 open risk of a retest of the mid-Aug lows and 071 the figure.''
AUD/USD live market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market turns most bullish in three weeks ahead of Fed
One-month risk reversal (RR) of the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, prints +0.060 readings for Tuesday, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are the most bullish since September 09 when the RR marked +0.132 level.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
EUR/USD: Options market turns most bullish in three weeks ahead of Fed
One-month risk reversal (RR) of the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, prints +0.060 readings for Tuesday, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are the most bullish since September 09 when the RR marked +0.132 level.
Dogecoin price heads south toward $0.10, DOGE bulls show little opposition
Dogecoin price action points to a continuation of the downside pressure it has experienced over the last month. Little supportive price action exists as bulls continue to disappear and fade away. Doge continues to drift lower as bears maintain a relentless assault against the bulls.
BOJ Preview: Same policy, LDP leadership race in focus
The BOJ is expected to offer little surprises when it concludes its two-day monetary policy review meeting on Wed, as Japan’s ruling party leadership race remains on the investors’ minds. Yen’s path of least resistance appears south but Fed holds the key.