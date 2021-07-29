PBOC adds CNY30 billion via seven-day reverse repos to rescue Chinese stocks

To calm nerves and stabilize the domestic equity market, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) made massive liquidity injections into the financial system to stem the collapse in the Chinese stocks amid regulatory risks, per Bloomberg.

Key takeaways

“The PBOC pumped in 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) of liquidity into the financial system with seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net injection of 20 billion yuan on Thursday. “

“The operation marked the authorities’ first short-term cash addition of more than 10 billion yuan since June 30.”

“The yield on the most actively traded contract of 10-year government bonds fell the first time in three days after rising by the most in a year on Tuesday.”

Market reaction

Amidst conciliatory articles from the state-run media and the central bank’s supportive measures, the Chinese stocks opened in the green for the first time this week.

The Chinese benchmark, the Shanghai Composite Index is higher by 1%, currently trading at 3,396. China A50 index rises 0.65% to trade at 15,353. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallies 2.40% to 26,168, as of writing.

Meanwhile, the rest of Asia is also higher, cheering the rebound in Chinese stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.65% while Australia’s ASX 200 advances 0.41%.