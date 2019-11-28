Palladium Price News and Forecast: XPD/USD corrects amid risk off sentiment, outlook bullish

- Palladium has been on the back foot amid worsening Sino-American relations.
- Massive demand from Hong Kong counters a reduction in long positions.
- Late November's daily chart continues painting a bullish picture for XPD/USD.
Palladium is trading just above $1,800, marginally lower as American traders are off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Just before the holiday, President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law, a move that angered Beijing. Investors fear that the growing dispute over the city-state may weigh on trade talks between the world's largest economies.
The souring market mood has been weighing on demand for metals. Palladium, used for catalytic converters in cars and also in for dental fillings and jewelry had previously enjoyed significant demand which pushed prices higher. XPD/USD has hit a high of $1,825 earlier in November. Some of the demand comes from metal merchants in Hong Kong.
Swiss customs authorities have said that the nation's exports of the metal hit a five-year high last month.
Another bullish development has come from Inventus Mining Crop, which announced that it would buy properties near Sudbury that produce the Palladium as well as other metals. The Rathbun Lake property includes high-grade Palladium, according to the firm.
However, Palladium has also suffered from reduced bets on further gains. Data from the US CFTC showed a third consecutive week of declines in long positions on the lustrous white-silvery metal.
Palladium Price Chart
The XPD/USD daily chart is showing that momentum has flipped to the upside once again, a positive sign. The metal continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. A series of higher highs in recent days is also Palladium-positive.
$1,825 serves as a significant hurdle, and the next level to watch is already the round level of $2,000. Looking down, support awaits at recent stepping stones, including $1,780, $1,735, and $1,680.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, consolidating. YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.