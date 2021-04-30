Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD to reach new record highs, $3255/60 in its crosshairs – Credit Suisse

Palladium (XPD/USD) is expected to extend its move into new record highs and to eventually test the $3255/60 neighborhood, the Credit Suisse analyst team informs.

The $2520 support set to hold

“Palladium has surged higher after repeatedly holding its 200-day average and above $2525 sees the top of the range from last April swept aside, moving with ease above the $2884 prior record high.”

“We maintain our core bullish outlook with resistance seen next at $3000 ahead of $3255/60.”

“Support at $2520 now ideally holds.”