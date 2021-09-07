Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD looks for a breakout of the symmetrical triangle

Palladium edges lower in the early European session on Tuesday.

Prices consolidate for the past 2-3 sessions in a very narrow trade band.

Momentum oscillator remained in the oversold zone.

Palladium (XPD/USD) edges lower on Tuesday, following the previous session’s consolidative movement. The metal prices hover in a very narrow trade band with a bearish sentiment.

At the time of writing, XPD/USD is trading at $2,399, up 0.28% for the day.

Palladium daily chart

On the daily chart, the metal is on the verge of a symmetrical triangle breakout of near $2,400. Bears already make dominance below 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,404.

The technical set-up suggests an upcoming downside movement for Palladium.

Being said, prices could move back to the $2,365 horizontal support level.

Next, the bears will attempt to retest the $2,330 horizontal support level followed by the psychological $2,300 level.

Alternatively, if price breakout above the ascending trendline of the triangle, it could test the high of September 1 at $2,446.72.

Any uptick in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) would amplify the buying pressure toward the $2,470 horizontal resistance level.

The next upside target for the bulls would be the psychologically level around $2,500.

Palladium additional levels