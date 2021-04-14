Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD is on course for the all-time high at 2878.04 – Commerzbank

Palladium (XPD/USD) is underpinned by the 20-day moving average at 2645. In the view of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, the white metal targets the 2878.04 all-time high.
November and January highs are found at 2516.51/2511.03
“Palladium recently based close to the November and January highs at 2516.51/2511.03, before heading back up again. The market is further underpinned by the 20-day ma at 2645 and we favour further upside attempts.”
“We expect the current advance to rise above the 2758.00 high towards the 2020 peak and all-time high at 2878.04.”
“Only an unexpected slip below the 2491.10 February high would make us re-evaluate our bullish view and may lead to further sideways trading around the 2278.99 March low and above the September-to-January lows at 2202.99/2184.67 to be witnessed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
