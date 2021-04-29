Palladium jumps to fresh all-time highs, on its way to $3,000

- Palladium prolonged its recent bullish move and shot to fresh all-time highs on Thursday.
- Persistent supply worries support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
- Overstretched technical indicators warrant some consolidation before the next leg up.
Palladium shot to fresh all-time highs in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the $3,000 psychological mark.
A deepening fundamental supply/demand imbalance in the market has been fueling a strong upswing over the past one month or so. With spot prices gaining over 20% this year, palladium is now the best performing precious metal and seems poised to prolong the upward trajectory amid persistent supply worries.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent move up along a multi-week-old ascending channel points to a well-established bullish trend and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, extremely overstretched technical indicators warrant some near-term consolidation before the next leg of a positive move.
Meanwhile, any corrective pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity near the overnight swing lows, around the $2,900 mark. This should now act as a strong base for palladium, which if broken decisively might prompt some profit-taking and accelerate the slide towards the channel support, currently near the $2,865-60 area.
Palladium 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
Palladium
|Overview
|Today last price
|2960.8
|Today Daily Change
|25.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|2935.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2755.34
|Daily SMA50
|2578.14
|Daily SMA100
|2464.86
|Daily SMA200
|2376.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2952
|Previous Daily Low
|2900.12
|Previous Weekly High
|2929.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|2726.98
|Previous Monthly High
|2756.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2277.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2919.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2932.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2906.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2877.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2854.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2958.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2980.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3009.97
