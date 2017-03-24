Optimistic that health care bill will pass - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin

Optimistic that health care bill will pass - U.S. Treasury's MnuchinBy Eren Sengezer
United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin is crossing the wires:
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- As long as U.S. can renegotiate trade deals more favorably, it won't be protectionist
- Trump administration will ramp up enforcement on trade agreements, defend U.S. rights
- Optimistic that health care bill will pass
- Will try to get tax reform done by Congress' August recess, timing is "optimistic"
- Tax reform will be comprehensive, will not separate personal from corporate