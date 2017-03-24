Optimistic that health care bill will pass - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin

By Eren Sengezer

United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin is crossing the wires:

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • As long as U.S. can renegotiate trade deals more favorably, it won't be protectionist
  • Trump administration will ramp up enforcement on trade agreements, defend U.S. rights
  • Optimistic that health care bill will pass
  • Will try to get tax reform done by Congress' August recess, timing is "optimistic"
  • Tax reform will be comprehensive, will not separate personal from corporate