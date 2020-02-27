OPEC’s Barkindo: Monitoring suspected Vienna coronavirus case ahead of March 5-6 meeting

OPEC is monitoring the coronavirus spread ahead of its scheduled March 5-6 meeting, the cartel’s Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said Thursday.
While speaking on the sidelines of a carbon capture conference hosted by Saudi Aramco, Barkindo said: "We have to keep monitoring and pray. Risky times."
This comes in light of a suspected case of the infection being reported in Vienna near the secretariat.
The OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) are considering extending the oil output cuts to cushion the impact on the virus spread on oil prices, as markets fret about its impact on the oil demand growth outlook. The alliance is considering cutting its quotas by another 600,000 b/d, but Russia is yet to announce its decision on the same.
Oil remains heavy
Oil prices remain under heavy selling pressure near the lowest levels since January 2019 amid growing coronavirus risks and following the latest headlines about the uncertainty over the next month’s OPEC+ meeting.
WTI drops 1.27% to trade around the 48 handle while Brent slips 1.14% to $52.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends bounce above 0.6550 amid Australian Capex data, risk-off
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6550 after Australia's Q4 Capex data release. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets could cap the further upside in the spot.
USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle
USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
WTI: Hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross
With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $48.34 per barrel, having hit a low of $48.21 a few minutes before press time.
Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance
Gold prices take the bids near $1,650, +0.84%, by the press time of early Thursday. With that, the bullion carries its U-turn marked on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently reversed from $1,625 and is heading towards multiple resistances around $1,659.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.