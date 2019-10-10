OPEC Sec. General Barkindo: OPEC's challenge has always been to depoliticize oil

The OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, noting that the number one issue we face today is the risks to the global economy.

OPEC's challenge has always been to depoliticize oil.

The world is becoming unpredictable in terms of economic outlook and geopolitics.

Saudi attack is almost behind us thanks to swift response.

When asked about prospect of deeper oil cut by OPEC+ in December, says all options are open.