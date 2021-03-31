OPEC+ panel: Uncertainties may impact oil demand recovery – Reuters

OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) are worried about the demand recovery for oil due to rising coronavirus infections and lockdown measures worldwide, Reuters reports, citing a report from the group’s experts panel meeting held on Tuesday.

“Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognizing that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions,” the panel said in the report.

more to come ...