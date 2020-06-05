OPEC+ meeting said to be scheduled for June 6 – Bloomberg

Citing OPEC delegates on the matter, Bloomberg reports that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting is reportedly scheduled for June 6, Saturday.

“There have been some rumors circulation since the start of Asia that a weekend meeting could take place between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group that is known as OPEC+. This would be a meeting brought forward that could result in a decision from top crude producers on whether to extend record output cuts,” as noted by FXStreet’s Analyst Ross Burland.

Market reaction

Both crude benchmarks pay little heed to the above headlines, as they stay modestly flat. WTI hovers above 37.00 while Brent battles 40.00