OPEC+ extends oil production cuts until the end of December

A larger group called OPEC+, consisting of OPEC members plus other oil-producing countries, have agreed to extend their oil production cut to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of December 2024.
The countries also reiterated their commitment to “achieve full conformity” with their production targets and to compensate for any overproduction by September 2025.
Market reaction
At the time of press, WTI was up 1.81% on the day at $70.35.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
AUD/USD gathers strength to near 0.6600 on weaker US Dollar
AUD/USD gains momentum to near 0.6595 during the early Asian session on Monday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar after the weaker-than-expected US October Nonfarm Payrolls data. However, the uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election might boost the safe-haven flows and weigh on riskier assets like the Australian Dollar.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0900, upside seems limited ahead of US presidential election
EUR/USD retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.0880 during Asian hours on Monday. The pair's upside can be attributed to a softer US Dollar after the release of weaker-than-expected US October Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold posts modest gains to near $2,750, eyes on US presidential election, Fed decision
Gold price trades with mild gains, snapping the two-day losing streak near $2,740 during the early Asian session on Monday. The uncertainty around the US presidential election and Middle East tensions might boost the safe-haven demand, supporting the yellow metal.
Week ahead: US election draws all eyes, Fed, RBA and BoE meet
Traders lock gaze on Tuesday’s US election. Trump and Harris battle neck and neck in final stretch. Fed to decide whether to cut interest rates. RBA and BoE decisions are also on this week’s agenda.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
