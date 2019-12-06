OPEC+ agrees to cut production by further 500K barrels, WTI hits monthly highs

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Crude oil hits fresh monthly highs but then trimmed gains after the OPEC+ meeting. 
  • OPEC+ decided to deepen cut by 500K b/d, for a total adjustment of 1.7 million b/d. 

WTI futures jumped toward $59.090 after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies's meeting ended. Crude reached the highest level in two months an then pulled back. As of writing, trades at $58.70 up 0.55% for the day. 

OPEC cut, oil rises 

At the press conference, following the meeting, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced oil producers agreed to extend production cuts by an additional 500K barrels per day (b/d) through to March of next year when the next meeting will take place. 

The agreement is larger than what it was initially expected (400K b/d). Over the last few days, crude oil rose constantly on the back of speculations about a larger cut. WTI is trading above November highs and a consolidation could point to further gains over the next days, including a test of $60.00.

The outcomes of the meeting triggered only a modest rally but helped WTI held to weekly gains. The total cut in output will total 1.7 million b/d. Abdulaziz bin Salman explained Saudi Arabia will continue with its additional voluntary contribution leading the adjustment to 2.1 million barrels. Regarding the Saudi Aramco IPO, the Minister said he is convinced the company will be worth more than two trillion dollars in a few months.  

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.88
Today Daily Change 0.49
Today Daily Change % 0.84
Today daily open 58.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.35
Daily SMA50 55.72
Daily SMA100 55.88
Daily SMA200 57.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.18
Previous Daily Low 58.17
Previous Weekly High 58.72
Previous Weekly Low 55.07
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 60

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data

EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data

EUR/USD is trading below   1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with 266K and mixed wage growth. Earlier, weak German data weighed on the euro. Updates on trade are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections

GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 but off the post-NFP lows. The US gained more jobs than expected. The Conservatives remain in the lead ahead of the debate between PM Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn.

GBP/USD News

US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP

US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP

Recent US economic indicators have been downbeat, but they include silver linings and are backed by robust consumption. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam...

Read more

Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report

Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report

Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.

Gold News

USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures

USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures

Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures