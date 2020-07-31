Okinawa to declare state of emergency over coronavirus – FNN

Fuji News Network (FNN), a Japanese media agency, reports on Friday, the island/prefecture of Okinawa is considering announcing a state of emergency once again amid a continued to rise in the coronavirus cases.

Earlier today, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that it may issue its own state of emergency if the virus situation worsens. The capital reported 463 new virus infections today, a record daily increase.

Japan marked on Thursday the second day of record infections of the novel coronavirus at 1,305 fresh cases nationwide, with Tokyo and other urban areas also reporting record number, per Kyodo news.

USD/JPY’s recovery mode intact

The yen markets are unfazed by the virus updates, as USD/JPY keeps its recovery mode intact around 104.35, still losing 0.35% on the day. The major refreshed four-month lows at 104.19 in early Asia.