Oil Technical Analysis: WTI challenges weekly highs near $58.00 a barrel

- After ranging throughout the week, crude oil is accelerating towards the 58.00 handle.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 58.00 resistance.
Crude oil daily chart
Crude oil four-hour chart
Crude oil 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.95
|Today Daily Change %
|1.67
|Today daily open
|56.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.03
|Daily SMA50
|55.76
|Daily SMA100
|55.99
|Daily SMA200
|57.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.87
|Previous Daily Low
|56.72
|Previous Weekly High
|57.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.84
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.82
