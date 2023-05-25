- Oil price falls as traders take profit and the debt-ceiling impasse continues without a deal in sight.
- The US Dollar continues rallying after US macroeconomic data reinforces an optimisitc view of the economy.
- Oil, however, is supported by EIA inventory data, showing a steep drawdown in the prior week, reflecting rising demand.
- Comments by the Saudi Oil Minister warning short-sellers and the start of the US driving season are bullish factors.
Oil price rolls over and heads south on Thursday due to continued unease around the debt ceiling and traders booking profits from the recent rally. Crude is mainly priced in the US Dollar which also is getting stronger, putting pressure on the Oil price. The Dollar Index (DXY) has broken above the 104.00 psychological level and is on the rise following the release of positive data.
At the time of writing, WTI Oil is trading in the lower $71s and Brent Crude Oil in the mid $75s. A bullish right-angled triangle has completed on the 4-hour chart, posing a challenge to the overall bear trend.
Oil news and market movers
- A lack of traction in US debt-ceiling talks weighs on the Oil price as it raises the specter of the US defaulting and triggering a global recession.
- The US Dollar catches a bid from a combination of safety flows and greater expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to hike rates.
- US macro data remains supportive of the Greenback. Gross Domestic Product Annualised(Q1) was revised up to 1.3% from a 1.1% preliminary estimate. The GDP price index was likewise revised up to 4.2% from 4.0%. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) (Q1) was revised up to 5.0% from 4.9%.
- Labor market data further supports the US Dollar, after Initial Jobless Claims (May19) came out lower at 229K than the 245K forecast.
- Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory data released on Wednesday showed a much larger-than-expected 12.5 million barrel drawdown, indicating robust demand. Analysts’ expectations had been for a 775,000 rise.
- Oil was supported by comments from Saudi Oil Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who warned Oil speculators to "watch out" and that they might suffer as they did "in April".
- His comments have been taken as warning to short-sellers that the Oil price might rise.
- Abdulaziz defended OPEC and its decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) at its meeting in October 2022. Given the Oil price is at similar levels to October, it may suggest there is a risk the cartel will announce another supply cut in June.
- The US Memorial Day weekend kicks off on May 27 and marks the beginning of the US summer driving season, which will provide a seasonal lift to demand, supporting Oil prices.
- According to a report from the Energy Information Agency (EIA) out Thursday, investment in solar power ($380B) is set to outpace that of Oil ($370B) for the first time in 2023, as countries attempt to meet climate chnage goals of net zero by 2050.
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Triangle in downtrend
WTI Oil is in a long-term downtrend from a technical perspective, making successive lower lows. Given the old adage that the trend is your friend, this favors short positions over long positions. WTI Oil is trading below all the major daily Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and all the weekly SMAs except the 200-week, which is at $66.89.
WTI US Oil: Daily Chart
A right-angled triangle has formed since price recovered from the May 4 YTD lows, as shown by the dotted lines. The initial rebound off the May 4 lows could be a Wave A, with Wave B descending between May 8-15. Wave C rose in the week that followed, before pulling back in a Wave D. The recovery this week is probably a Wave E. Since most triangles are only composed of five waves it is now likely complete. It could break out at any moment.
There is a chance the triangle might break in either direction, but it is biased to break higher because the top border is flat (it is right-angled). A breakout higher could see price rise in a volatile rally to a potential target in the $79.70s, calculated by using the usual technical method, which is to take 61.8% of the height of the triangle and extrapolate it from the breakout point higher. Oil price could even go as far as a 100% extrapolation in bullish cases, however, the 61.8% level roughly coincides with the 200-day SMA and the main trendline for the bear market, heightening its importance as a key resistance level.
Assuming Oil price reaches its target, a bullish break would mean price moving above the $76.85 lower high of April 28, thereby, bringing the dominant bear trend into doubt.
The three green bars in a row that represent the rally this week (Wave E) and the tentative breakout that accompanied Wednesday’s rally, are a strong bullish sign. Price could still recover despite the bearish action on Thursday, and eventually continue higher.
As well as the triangle, the long hammer Japanese candlestick pattern that formed at the May 4 (and year-to-date) lows is a sign that it could be a key strategic bottom.
Further, the mild bullish convergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at the March and May 2023 lows – with price making a lower low in May that is not matched by a lower low in RSI – is a sign that bearish pressure is easing.
Given the downtrend is dominant, however, there is still also a possibility WTI Oil price could break lower, with a decisive break below the triangle’s lower border, likewise required, and a target at $67.27. This is just above where the 200-week SMA is located and likely to offer support. Traders might even wish to wait for a break below the lows of Wave B at $69.40 for added confirmation.
A break below the year-to-date (YTD) lows of $64.31 would be required to re-ignite the downtrend, with the next target at around $62.00 where trough lows from 2021 will come into play, followed by support at $57.50.
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.