Oil Price Analysis: WTI prices depressed in 18-years lows near $24 per barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Crude oil prices had one the worst selloff in history plummeting to near $20 a barrel in the last four weeks.
  • WTI appears to be stabilizing after the carnage but remains vulnerable to the downside.
 

Oil weekly chart

 
WTI collapsed abruptly in the last four weeks as the barrel plunged to its lowest since February 2002. 
 
 

Oil daily chart

 
WTI is trading within Wednesday’s range, consolidating the violent selloff. However, given the strong bearish pressure, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain some poise or if bears will come back and bring the market to new lows pretty soon. 

Oil four-hour chart

 
The market remains under strong selling pressure below the main SMAs as bears are looking for an extension of the selloff below the 22/20 price zone with scope to the 16 level on the way down. On the flip side, bullish will try to gather momentum above the 24 resistance with the idea to potentially reach the 28 and 32 price levels on the way up. 
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

