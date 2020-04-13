Oil New York Price Forecast: WTI under pressure, trading sub-$24 per barrel

By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI bear trend remains intact below $24 per barrel.  
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 22 support. 
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is consolidating the modest gains made recently. However, as the core trend remains bearish, this market remains vulnerable to the downside.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
Crude oil is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears are likely eying a break below 22 support level which would introduce scope for an extension to the 20 and 18 levels to the downside. Conversely, resistance can emerge near the 24, 26 and 28 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 28.06
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 27.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.09
Daily SMA50 39
Daily SMA100 48.83
Daily SMA200 52.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 32.21
Previous Daily Low 27.48
Previous Weekly High 32.21
Previous Weekly Low 27.11
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 30.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 30.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 33.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 35.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

