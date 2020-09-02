Oil market to gain momentum in 2021 - Goldman Sachs

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, the rising likelihood of more widely available coronavirus vaccines by next spring would counter a slump in oil demand and help the market gain momentum in 2021.

The West Texas Intermediate crude is now forecasted to rise to $55.88 next year versus the previous $51.38. Meanwhile, brent prices are seen rising to $65 by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

