Oil Futures holds gains to five-month highs – Charles Schwab

Energy futures consolidated gains this week with WTI Crude prices resting in their recent range over the $40 mark. Market eyes OPEC+ and supply data, Joe Schulte from Charles Schwab informs.
Key quotes
“Continued weakness in the US dollar has added support with the Greenback hitting levels not seen since mid-2018.”
“A virtual meeting held by the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) this week lent support. Comments coming out of the meeting said that compliance to production cuts in July was at 97% conformity and they are committed to achieving 100%. Ministers further stated they see an improving outlook in the global supply and demand situation but remain determined to maintain production cuts to support prices. Current agreed-upon production cuts are set at 7.7 million bpd versus the 9.6 million bpd level in July.”
“Weekly stocks data out this week was mixed but viewed mostly supportive. After the Tuesday afternoon larger-than-expected drop (4.3 mb) in Crude inventories released by the American Petroleum Institute (API), the market absorbed conflicting EIA numbers Wednesday. On the Crude front, supplies showed a smaller-than-expected draw of only 1.63 million. However, the Gasoline numbers came in much better, with a 3.33 million drop more than double market expectations. Distillate numbers were mostly in line with expectations.”
“The trade continues to monitor any pandemic news, rising and falling on each tidbit. The state of negotiations in Washington on a second stimulus package remains in the background with passage offering a potential boost. Likewise, the current deterioration between the US and China on trade issues continues to raise anxieties. Any return to previous trade war conditions would be detrimental to global energy demand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.