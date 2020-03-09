Due to the drop in global oil demand, in combination with the existing and most likely even rising oversupply, oil prices will continue to trade lower, and for longer, in the opinion of Hans van Cleef from ABN Amro.
Key quotes
“Global oil demand will only modestly recover during the second half of 2020. At the same time, global inventories will remain high and with the risk of all oil producers stepping up their production, the oil glut will remain for longer.”
“We expect that there is a good chance that OPEC will come to some sort of a deal before the existing agreement expires at the end of this month.”
“For now, we have lowered our Brent oil forecast for the end of this quarter from USD 60/bbl to USD 40/bbl. For the second quarter, we have revised our forecasts from USD 55/bbl to USD 48/bbl with downside risks if a OPEC or OPEC+ deal is not reached in the course of this month. We have lowered the Brent year average forecast for 2020 to USD 49 from USD 58.”
“In our most important risk scenario, oil prices will remain trading low (USD 30-40 range). A recovery of the oil prices should then come from lower US production. However, it could take several months before the negative impact of the low oil prices start to impact the production numbers.”
“If US production would starts to decline, oil prices could find their way up again and recover into the USD 40-50/bbl range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading around 1.14 after nearing 1.15, the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. Eurozone Sentix Investor Sentiment fell to -17.1 points in March, the worst since 2013.
GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing.
Forex Today: Monday mayhem, wild currency moves, Gold fakeout, oil -30%, amid coronavirus panic
Markets are panicking with wild moves across the board, including flash crashes. Investors are increasingly worried about the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.
WTI: Recovery from four-year low falters above $30 amid Saudi’s price war
The offered tone around US oil (WTI futures on Nymex) appeared to have weakened over the last hour, as the bulls looked to extend the recovery momentum above the 30 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.