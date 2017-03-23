Obamacare repeal bill: Defeat or Delay? - Swissquote

Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank says judging from the thin, directionless flows in Asia, investors will have to wait for the outcome of today’s vote on the Obamacare repeal bill for the market's next move.

Key Quotes

"So far, the market has hyped this event as being a test of US President Trump's policy agenda, suggesting that a defeated healthcare bill would translate into barriers for the much-awaited tax reform policy and broader pro-growth agenda. As suggested in yesterday's report, we concur that short-term volatility will be driven by the result of this afternoon’s vote. With the Republican opposition needing less than 22 members to vote against the measure (reports suggest that 24 members are prepared to obstruct), we believe that the bill will be rejected (if the bill reaches the floor and is not delayed)."