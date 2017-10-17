NZD/USD: Upside risks - Westpac

NZD/USD: Upside risks - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Following a 7% fall since August, NZD/USD rebounded 2% last week, mostly reflecting a 2% fall in the US dollar index last week and for the week ahead, the USD could fall even further, posing upside risks for NZD/USD, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Regarding local factors, we have NZ CPI, which we expect to register a temporary spike and thus pose upside risks for the NZD. Same goes for the GDT dairy auction (2% gain in WMP priced by futures). In addition, there’s the government formation announcement, which poses two-way risks.”
“Three months ahead: Our medium term outlook for NZD/USD is largely dependent on the outlook for the US dollar. A persistent rebound in the US dollar by year end is needed to pull NZD/ USD back to the 0.70 area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.