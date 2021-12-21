- The NZD/USD grinds higher on Tuesday, up some 0.52%.
- An improved market mood keeps the risk-sensitive currencies bid to the detriment of the US dollar.
- NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish-biased but in the near-term is upwards.
After extending its losses to two consecutive days, the New Zealand dollar advances during the New York session, trading at 0.6749 at the time of writing. The market sentiment has improved, as witnessed by risk-sensitive peers rising, with the NZD gaining 0.52% against the buck, the most significant gain of the G8 currencies.
The market mood improved as investors assessment that vaccines helped tame the Omicron virus outbreak. Additionally, per Bloomberg’s report, the US FDA is poised to authorize pills from Pfizer and Merck to treat Covid-19 as soon as this week.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value versus its rivals, falls some 0.02%, sitting at 96.53, almost unchanged.
In the last hour or so, the US bond yields are rising strongly, with the 10-year benchmark note up six basis points, sitting at 1.480%, lifting the US dollar index.
Apart from this, an absent New Zealand and US economic docket would leave the NZD/USD traders lying in the dynamics of market sentiment. However, on Wednesday, the US economic docket would unveil the Personal Consumptions Expenditures (PCE), the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, alongside the Gross Domestic Product, for the Q3.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD daily chart depicts that the NZD has recovered some ground against the greenback, at press time forming a bullish engulfing candle that could send the pair upwards. Nevertheless, the NZD/USD is bearish biased, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) residing well above the spot price, near the 0.7000 figure.
If the NZD/USD extends its gains, the first resistance would be the December 17 high at 0.6800. A breach of the latter would expose the December 16 high at 0.6833, followed by the December 1 high at 0.6867.
On the flip side, the first support would be the YTD low, at 0.6700. A break beneath that level would expose crucial demand zones. The next one would be 0.6650, followed by the November 2, 2020, swing low at 0.6589.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6749
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6798
|Daily SMA50
|0.6974
|Daily SMA100
|0.6991
|Daily SMA200
|0.7046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6702
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6834
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6701
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
