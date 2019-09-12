NZD/USD trims a part of early gains to 4-week tops, eases to 0.6330 area

- Trump’s decision to delay new tariffs on Chinese products provided an early lift.
- Reviving safe-haven demand seemed to be the only factor weighing on the Kiwi.
- Traders now look forward to the ECB decision/US CPI print for a fresh impetus.
The NZD/USD pair quickly retreated around 20-pips during the early European session, albeit has still managed to hold with modest daily gains around the 0.6430 region.
Having shown some resilience near the 0.6400 handle over the past two trading session, the pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday after the US President announced to delay a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods by two weeks. This comes on the back of China's offer to buy more US agricultural products and remained supportive of the early up-move.
Downside seems limited ahead of ECB/US CPI
Apart from encouraging trade-related developments, a modest US Dollar pullback from one-week tops further collaborated to the pair's intraday positive momentum to the highest since mid-August. However, reviving safe-haven demand, which tends to drive flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi, kept a lid on any further up-move.
Meanwhile, the downside is likely to remain limited, at least for the time being, as investors are likely to await a fresh catalyst from the latest ECB monetary policy decision. This coupled with the release of US consumer inflation figures might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later this Thursday.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 0.6400 round figure mark before confirming that the recent bullish trajectory has already run out of the steam and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC policy meeting on September 17-18.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6433
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6382
|Daily SMA50
|0.6521
|Daily SMA100
|0.6556
|Daily SMA200
|0.6676
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6407
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6269
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle
Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.