NZD/USD trades with mild positive bias below 0.6150, Chinese Trade Balance data looms

The NZD/USD pair trades with a mild positive bias below the mid-0.6100s during the early Asian session on Thursday. The softer US Dollar (USD) to multi-week lows after Chair Powell’s first testimony provides some support to the NZD/USD pair. At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6130, gaining 0.02% on the day. The US ADP private sector employment rose 140K in February from 111K in January, below the market expectation of 150K. Meanwhile, January JOLTS job openings dropped to 8.863M versus 9.026M prior, below the consensus of 8.900M. Investors expect the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise by 200K in February from the previous reading of 353K. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said during three hours of testimony that interest rate cuts are likely at some point in 2024, but is not yet ready to say when. Powell noted that the central bank thinks it’s not appropriate to cut the rate until they have confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%. The rising prospects of a rate cut by the Fed in June drag the Greenback lower and create a tailwind for NZD/USD. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist Paul Conway said the central bank might begin to cut interest rates sooner than it expects if the US Fed starts easing later this year. Conway further stated that Fed rate cuts could boost the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), which reduces inflationary pressures. Moving on, traders will keep an eye on the Chinese Trade Balance data for February. Later in the day, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the second testimony by Chair Powell, and Balance Trade figures will be due. Also, the Fed’s L. Mester is set to speak.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.