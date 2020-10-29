NZD/USD to test 0.66 at the end of the week – Westpac

Equities have had a torrid performance on Wednesday and the latest bout of risk aversion has taken its toll in the NZD/USD pair as well. The kiwi has potential for further downside to 0.6600 if global sentiment weakens further, according to economists at Westpac.

“The sharp reversal overnight, thanks to a plunge in US and European equities, flips the near-term outlook to negative, targeting 0.6600 over the next day or two.”

“Further ahead, there’s plenty of event risk (and likely volatility) for the NZD over the next two weeks: NZ labour data, US election and RBNZ.”

“Multi-month, we expect risk sentiment to remain elevated into year-end, supported by unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus, and the USD to remain in a downtrend. That should see NZD/USD above 0.68 by year-end.”