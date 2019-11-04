NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

NZD/USD has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart.

The key indicator suggests scope for a rise to the 100-day moving average.

A close above 0.6433 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.

NZD/USD is looking north with the daily chart teasing an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – a bullish reversal pattern.

The pair is currently trading just above the neckline resistance of 0.6433 with the relative strength index (RSI) signaling a bullish bias with an above-50 print.

The Kiwi, therefore, looks set to test the 100-day average lined up at 0.6463.

A close above 0.6433 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. That would create room for a rally to 0.6662 (target as per the measured move method).

The outlook would turn bearish if a strong rejection at 0.6433 is followed by the invalidation of higher lows via a drop below 0.6333 (Oct. 30 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical Levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6437 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 0.6427 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6352 Daily SMA50 0.6341 Daily SMA100 0.6465 Daily SMA200 0.6593 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6458 Previous Daily Low 0.6406 Previous Weekly High 0.6458 Previous Weekly Low 0.6333 Previous Monthly High 0.6437 Previous Monthly Low 0.6204 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6438 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6403 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6379 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6351 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6454 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6482 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6506



