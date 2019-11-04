NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. 
  • The key indicator suggests scope for a rise to the 100-day moving average. 
  • A close above 0.6433 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout. 

NZD/USD is looking north with the daily chart teasing an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – a bullish reversal pattern. 

The pair is currently trading just above the neckline resistance of 0.6433 with the relative strength index (RSI) signaling a bullish bias with an above-50 print. 

The Kiwi, therefore, looks set to test the 100-day average lined up at 0.6463. 

A close above 0.6433 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. That would create room for a rally to 0.6662 (target as per the measured move method). 

The outlook would turn bearish if a strong rejection at 0.6433 is followed by the invalidation of higher lows via a drop below 0.6333 (Oct. 30 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6437
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.6427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6352
Daily SMA50 0.6341
Daily SMA100 0.6465
Daily SMA200 0.6593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6458
Previous Daily Low 0.6406
Previous Weekly High 0.6458
Previous Weekly Low 0.6333
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6379
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6351
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6454
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6482
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6506

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

Although global risk headlines have been quite a few over the weekend, Yen fails to extend its bounce off 100-day EMA amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day and US calendar is light.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD

Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD

With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

Gold News

Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin

Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin

The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures