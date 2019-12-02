NZD/USD technical analysis: Inverse head-and-shoulders on D1

The daily chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,

A break above the neckline resistance is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.

NZD/USD has created an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart over the last 3.5 months.

The inverse H&S neckline resistance is currently seen at 0.6474. At press time, the currency pair is trading at 0.6437, representing a 0.30% gain on the day.

A daily close above that would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for 0.6744 (target as per the measured move method).

On the flip side, a failed breakout or a strong rejection at the neckline resistance will likely invite selling pressure. After all, failed bullish breakouts are powerful bearish reversal signals.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 0.6474

Technical levels