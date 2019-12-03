NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Climbs to 4-month tops, inching closer to 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD added to the overnight gains and climbs further beyond 0.6500 mark.
  • The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the positive move.

The NZD/USD pair added to the previous session's strong positive move and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday, climbing further beyond the key 0.6500 psychological mark to near four-month tops.

Given the overnight sustained move above 100-day SMA and a subsequent breakthrough a horizontal resistance, the technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are already flashing overbought conditions. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have also moved on the verge of breaking into overbought territory and warrant some caution.

Hence, any further positive move might confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.6545-50 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to attract some dip-buying interest near the horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support around the 0.6440 region and help limit the downside.

NZD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6519
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6506
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6399
Daily SMA50 0.636
Daily SMA100 0.6414
Daily SMA200 0.6547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6512
Previous Daily Low 0.6424
Previous Weekly High 0.6439
Previous Weekly Low 0.6394
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6478
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6458
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.645
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6393
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6362
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6537
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6568
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6625

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading at six-week highs close to 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI is awaited.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.

Read more

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields. 

Gold News

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 handle, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 handle, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY regains some traction and recovers a part of the overnight slide. A modest USD uptick, stability in financial markets extended some support. The uptick is likely to remain capped amid persistent trade uncertainties.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures