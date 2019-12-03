NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Climbs to 4-month tops, inching closer to 200-DMA

- NZD/USD added to the overnight gains and climbs further beyond 0.6500 mark.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the positive move.
The NZD/USD pair added to the previous session's strong positive move and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday, climbing further beyond the key 0.6500 psychological mark to near four-month tops.
Given the overnight sustained move above 100-day SMA and a subsequent breakthrough a horizontal resistance, the technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are already flashing overbought conditions. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have also moved on the verge of breaking into overbought territory and warrant some caution.
Hence, any further positive move might confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.6545-50 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to attract some dip-buying interest near the horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support around the 0.6440 region and help limit the downside.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6519
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6506
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6399
|Daily SMA50
|0.636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6414
|Daily SMA200
|0.6547
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6512
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6424
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6537
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6625
