NZD/USD technical analysis: Buyers will look for entry beyond 0.6445

- NZD/USD registers another bounce off 21-day EMA while staying below four-day-old horizontal resistance.
- Bullish MACD favors pair’s upside to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day EMA.
With the majority of Antipodeans on their run-up, NZD/USD isn’t bucking the trend as it takes another U-turn from 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) while taking the bids to 0.6430 on early Thursday.
Even so, the pair is left to cross immediate horizontal resistance around 0.6445 in order to justify its strength to challenge 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September south-run near 0.6470. Although, 50-day EMA level close to 0.6480 could question buyers then after.
Supporting the upside momentum is a bullish signal from 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator. As a result, pair’s rise past-0.6480 could cross 0.6500 round-figure to aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6532.
Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 21-day EMA level of 0.6410 could quickly fetch the quote to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6395 and then towards month-start high surrounding 0.6320.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6428
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.6412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6382
|Daily SMA50
|0.6521
|Daily SMA100
|0.6556
|Daily SMA200
|0.6676
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6407
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6269
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains stuck at key resistance despite trade optimism
EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.10, but the bias remains bearish, as the range breakdown confirmed on Wednesday is still valid. Trump delayed the imposition of 5% extra tariffs on $250B worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
GBP/USD: Slips below 61.8% Fibo. on the break of 1-week-old support-line
Having breached one-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downpour as it flashes 1.2330 quote on the chart during early Thursday.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.