NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenge a strong horizontal resistance, ahead of 0.6700 handle

- The NZD/USD pair built on its post-RBNZ upsurge and climbed to two-month tops in the last hour, testing the 0.6985 strong horizontal resistance.
- This is closely followed by the 0.6700 congestion zone comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.6939-0.6482 downfall.
With technical indicators on daily chart holding comfortably in the bullish territory and still far from pointing to overbought conditions, a convincing break through the mentioned confluence hurdle will confirm a near-term bullish breakout.
A follow-through buying has the potential to extend the positive momentum further towards its next major resistance near the 0.6765-70 region - marking 61.8% Fibonacci level en-route the 0.6800 round figure mark and the 0.6825-30 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 0.6600 handle now becomes immediate strong base and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term bullish traders, which if broken might negate any short-term positive bias and again turn the pair vulnerable in the near-term.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6683
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.6639
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6574
|Daily SMA50
|0.6589
|Daily SMA100
|0.67
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6616
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6709
