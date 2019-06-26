NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenge a strong horizontal resistance, ahead of 0.6700 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The NZD/USD pair built on its post-RBNZ upsurge and climbed to two-month tops in the last hour, testing the 0.6985 strong horizontal resistance. 
  • This is closely followed by the 0.6700 congestion zone comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.6939-0.6482 downfall.

With technical indicators on daily chart holding comfortably in the bullish territory and still far from pointing to overbought conditions, a convincing break through the mentioned confluence hurdle will confirm a near-term bullish breakout.

A follow-through buying has the potential to extend the positive momentum further towards its next major resistance near the 0.6765-70 region - marking 61.8% Fibonacci level en-route the 0.6800 round figure mark and the 0.6825-30 supply zone.

On the flip side, the 0.6600 handle now becomes immediate strong base and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term bullish traders, which if broken might negate any short-term positive bias and again turn the pair vulnerable in the near-term.

Overview
Today last price 0.6683
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.6639
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6574
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.67
Daily SMA200 0.671
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6662
Previous Daily Low 0.6616
Previous Weekly High 0.6606
Previous Weekly Low 0.649
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6644
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6616
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6569
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6685
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6709

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

