NZD/USD surrenders a major part of intraday gains, drifts below 0.7200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors provided a modest intraday lift to NZD/USD on Wednesday.
  • An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any further upside.
  • Investors now eye the US ISM Services PMI for some short-term trading opportunities.

The NZD/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to weekly tops and has now slipped back below the 0.7200 round-figure mark.

The pair built on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 60 pips from the 0.7135 region and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The prevalent upbeat market mood benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi and provided a modest lift to the NZD/USD pair.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by renewed optimism over a massive US fiscal stimulus. In the latest development, Democrats took the first step to advance President Joe Biden's proposed aid package and opened debate on a fiscal 2021 budget resolution with coronavirus spending instructions.

Bulls further took cues from better-than-expected employment details from New Zealand, which showed that the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in Q4. The reading was well below consensus estimates pointing to a rise to 5.6% from 5.3% previous and was accompanied by a 0.6% rise in the number of employed people.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and once again ran out of the steam near the 0.7225 region amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Expectations for a larger government borrowing continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher, which was seen as a key factor that underpinned the greenback.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Services PMI for some impetus. This, along with the US stimulus headlines, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the NZD/USD.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7196
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 0.7161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.719
Daily SMA50 0.7124
Daily SMA100 0.6913
Daily SMA200 0.6686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7194
Previous Daily Low 0.7135
Previous Weekly High 0.7248
Previous Weekly Low 0.7105
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7132
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

