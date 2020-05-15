NZD/USD’s outlook remains on the bearish side, while a visit to 0.5920 should not be ruled out in the near-term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted the oversold conditions yesterday but held the view that ‘there is room for another leg lower to 0.5960 first’. Our view was not wrong as NZD dropped to 0.5958 before rebounding quickly to end the day little changed at 0.5997 (+0.03%). Conditions remain oversold and this coupled with the bounce from the low indicates that an interim bottom could be in place. From here, the rebound could extend higher but an advance beyond 0.6050 appears unlikely. Support is at 0.5985 ahead of 0.5960 which is acting as a solid level now.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday, NZD dropped below the expected 0.6000/0.6130 consolidation range that we highlighted on Tuesday (12 May, spot at 0.6060). The rapid pick-up in momentum suggests further NZD weakness is likely towards 0.5920. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained decline below this strong support is not high. Overall, NZD is expected to trade on its back foot unless it can move back above 0.6085 (‘strong resistance’ level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clinging to 1.08 as German GDP shrinks as expected
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed's Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales are highly-anticipated.
GBP/USD eyes biggest weekly loss in two months, US data in focus
GBP/USD prints five-day losing streak as Brexit/virus woes weigh on the Cable. European Commission launched legal action against UK, N. Ireland, fisheries remain as tough points in Brexit talks. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
US Retail Sales Preview: Old news and largely priced into market levels
Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
WTI: 4H chart retains bull bias despite rejection at $28.24
WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade. The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thu is still valid.