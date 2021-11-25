NZD/USD slides to fresh three-month low, around mid-0.6800s

- NZD/USD failed to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains to the 0.6900 neighbourhood.
- The disappointment from RBNZ’s decision on Wednesday acted as a headwind for the major.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a generally positive risk tone and some USD profit-taking.
The NZD/USD pair surrendered its intraday recovery gains and dropped to a fresh three-month low, around mid-0.6800s during the early European session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move on Thursday, instead met with fresh supply in the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark and turned lower for the fifth successive day. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) increased its official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points on Wednesday, though disappointed investors anticipating a 50 bps hike. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair and capped the early uptick.
Bulls seemed unimpressed by a generally positive risk tone, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier kiwi, and even shrugged off some US dollar profit-taking from a 16-month peak. Following the recent strong bullish run, investors seem inclined to lighten their USD bullish bets amid relatively thin liquidity on the back of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. That said, expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed should help limit any meaningful USD corrective slide.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later amid rising inflationary pressures. The bets were reinforced by Wednesday's data, showing that the US PCE Price Index accelerated a 30-year high in October, and hawkish FOMC monetary policy minutes. In fact, policymakers were open to speeding up the tapering of the bond-buying program and moving quickly to raise interest rates if high inflation persists.
Apart from this, concerns about the potential economic fallout from the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the imposition of fresh lockdown measures in Europe should underpin the safe-haven USD. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the greenback and an extension of the NZD/USD pair's downtrend witnessed over the past one month or so. That said, oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6862
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7066
|Daily SMA50
|0.7043
|Daily SMA100
|0.7024
|Daily SMA200
|0.7088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6957
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
