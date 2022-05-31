NZD/USD slides back towards 0.6500 as amid risk-off flows, stronger buck, downbeat NZ business survey data

- NZD/USD has slipped back towards 0.6500 on Tuesday amid a stronger buck plus risk-off trading conditions.
- Downbeat New Zealand business survey data for May has also weighed on the kiwi and triggered stagflation fears.
Month-end buying in the US dollar combined with downbeat New Zealand business survey data and a risk-off tone to US trade as market participants there returned from a long weekend weighed heavily on NZD/USD on Tuesday. The pair dropped back to probe the 0.6500 level, having been as high as the 0.6560s as recently as Monday, where it currently trades lower on the day by about 0.7%.
Regarding the downbeat New Zealand data, the headline ANZ Business Outlook Index for May dropped to -55.6% from -42.0% a month earlier, while the ANZ Own Activity Index dropped to -4.7% from 8.0% previously. That marked the worst reading since April 2020, when much of the global economy was under lockdown due to the initial spread of Covid-19.
The data triggered fears that New Zealand's economy might be headed towards/already in stagflation. Meanwhile, remarks from the RBNZ’s Deputy Governor that the central bank needs to keep decreasing stimulus and tighten conditions beyond the neutral rate of 2.0% added to concerns about the outlook for the economy. Tighter financial conditions tend to boost a currency, but not if they risk sending the economy into recession.
US data in the form of robust Chicago PMI and CB Consumer Confidence survey data for May have likely helped the US dollar hold onto earlier session gains. But tier one US data releases later this week in the form of ISM Manufacturing PMI and the official labour market report, also for May, will be more important. Despite Tuesday’s losses, NZD/USD still looks on course to end the month just shy of 1.0% higher.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6507
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|0.6556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6396
|Daily SMA50
|0.6647
|Daily SMA100
|0.669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6562
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6534
|Previous Weekly High
|0.655
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.639
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6545
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
