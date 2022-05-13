- NZD/USD failed to preserve its modest recovery gains amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
- Rebounding US bond yields, aggressive Fed rate hike bets continued acting as a tailwind for the buck.
- Extremely oversold conditions held back bears from placing aggressive bets amid the risk-on impulse.
The NZD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6230-0.6225 region during the early North American session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from its lowest level since June 2020 touched earlier this Friday and met with a fresh supply near the 0.6260 region. The risk-on impulse in the markets, along with the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, allowed the US Treasury bond yields to make a solid comeback. This, in turn, pushed the US dollar to a fresh two-decade high and exerted some downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control and are still pricing in a jumbo 75 bps rate hike in June. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday, pledging that the US central bank was prepared to do more to combat stubbornly high inflation. Moreover, investors remain concerned that China's zero-covid policy and the war in Ukraine would continue to push consumer prices higher.
Despite the aforementioned factors, traders seemed reluctant to place aggressive bearish bets around the NZD/USD pair amid extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts. Nevertheless, the major remains on track to post heavy losses for the second successive week and record its lowest weekly close since May 2020. Next on tap will be the release of the prelim US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which might provide some impetus and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6226
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6528
|Daily SMA50
|0.674
|Daily SMA100
|0.6734
|Daily SMA200
|0.6859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6313
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6217
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6393
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0400 after dismal US confidence data
EUR/USD continues to trade below 1.0400 in the American session on Friday and remains on track to post its lowest weekly close in nearly two decades. The data from the US showed that consumer confidence deteriorated sharply in early May but the dollar continues to hold its ground against its major rivals.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2200 on profit-taking
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound and climbed above 1.2200 toward the end of the European session on Friday. On a weekly basis, the pair is still down nearly 200 pips and the latest price action seems to be driven by profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, holds above $1,810
Gold fell below $1,800 for the first time in more than four months on Friday before staging a rebound. In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 2.9% after the US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.
Twitter stock price collapses on news Elon Musk putting deal on hold
The irony of Elon Musk taking to Twitter to announce that his deal to take over the company is on hold is not lost on anyone. In an early morning tweet, he said this was due to verification being needed on the amount of fake/spam accounts on Twitter.