NZD/USD should head lower? - ANZ

A lot of traditional drivers are saying the NZD/USD should head lower (the absolute level of the yield differential, US growth, movements up in volatility) but the policy backdrop is doing the USD no favours, according to analysts at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“New Zealand’s upcoming election and policy uncertainty look tame in comparison. We continue to feel the ‘traditional drivers’ will have more say, but any dips are expected to be shallow.”

“Support 0.7260 Resistance 0.7330”