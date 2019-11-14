NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6375 after Business NZ PMI, trade hopes renew

- NZD/USD reverses most of the RBNZ-led gains.
- Downbeat data from Australia/China, dovish comments from the RBNZ’s Bascend added weakness.
- The odds of phase one trade deal between the US and China increase recently.
Following an upbeat print of domestic sentiment index, coupled with the recent positive signals concerning the US-China trade deal, the NZD/USD pair takes rounds to 0.6375 at the start of Friday’s Asian session.
New Zealand’s (NZ) October month Business NZ Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.6 from 48.4 anticipated and prior.
Recent signals from the Politico and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicate receding trade tussle between the US and China. Politico says that the US Department of Commerce is expected to extend the Huawei waiver while the USDA’s Under Secretary Ted McKinney recently said both sides will hold a call on Friday and is giving 50% chance of a successful phase one trade deal.
The risk tone was downbeat earlier as US-China keep being at the loggerheads. Despite China’s green signal to the US poultry, odds of a successful trade deal seems to linger the previous day amid previous concerns for the US farm imports and political tension between both the economies surrounding Taiwan/Hong Kong.
Increasing the downward pressure on Thursday were downbeat economics from major trading partners, namely Australia and China. Disappointment from Australian employment numbers and Chinese data-dump couldn’t help the kiwi extend its earlier run-up based on the RBNZ’s surprise no rate cut.
Additionally, comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Bascend were also exerting downward pressure on the prices.
With no major data up for publishing on the economic calendar, coupled with expected trade talks, markets’ are likely to keep a close watch on the trade/political headlines for fresh direction.
Technical Analysis
Pair’s failure to cross 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), now at 0.6430, signals another decline to multiple lows surrounding 0.6320.
-
- R3 0.654
- R2 0.648
- R1 0.6447
- PP 0.6387
-
- S1 0.6354
- S2 0.6294
- S3 0.626
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1024 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market traded mainly sideways with a spike at the end of the London session.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases
The GBP/USD pair is at fresh weekly highs in the 1.2880 region, as speculative interest moved away from the dollar, and in spite of poor UK data.
USD/JPY: En route to challenge 108.00
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to a fresh weekly low of 108.25 in the last trading session of the day, ending the day with substantial losses just a few pips above this last. Japan’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in Q3.
Gold recovering but not out of the woods
Gold is gaining steam for the third consecutive day. The yellow metal is challenging the 1475 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. This is a key level to break for a potential move higher towards the 1490/1500 resistance zone.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?