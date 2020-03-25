- Risk reversals on NZD/USD hit a record low on Put demand.
- Investors continue to add bearish bets despite the recent bounce.
One-month risk reversals on NZD/USD (NZD1MRR), a gauge of calls to puts, dropped to a lifetime low of -9.175 on Wednesday, indicating record demand for the put options or bearish bets.
The gauge has dropped in a near-90 degree manner from -1.175 to -9.175 this month as investors added bets to position for a selloff in the New Zealand dollar amid fears of a coronavirus-led recession in the global economy.
The NZD/USD pair fell from 0.6448 to 0.5469 in the 11 days to March 19 and was last seen trading near 0.5825. The bounce looks unsustainable, as puts on Kiwi continue to draw bids, as indicated by risk reversals.
New Zealand's government announced national emergence early Wednesday to stem the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Ardern was out on the wires soon before press time, stating that there could be several thousand cases ahead.
NZD1MRR
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
