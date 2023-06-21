NZD/USD rises to the 0.6200 zone during Powell’s testimony

- NZD/USD peaks near 0.6200, then stabilizes around 0.6160 to then recover to 0.6190.
- Fed’s Powell hints at more rate hikes and a spooky outlook required to reduce inflation.
- USD gains recovers traction on the back of rising bond yields and falling stock indexes.
On Wednesday, the NZD/USD faces some volatility jumping to a high of 0.6200 and then stabilizing at 0.6190 as during the mid-American session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments helped the USD gain traction. In that sense, a risk-averse market signaled by falling stock indexes and a strong Dollar may limit the Kiwi’s gains.
Bond yields rise while US Stocks fall following Powell’s comments
In his testimony before the US Congress, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed), commented that, “nearly all FOMC participants expect it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by year-end” and that, “reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-trend growth, some softening of labor market conditions.” In that sense the expectations of more hikes combined with the “cost” of reducing inflation worsened the market’s mood and gave the US Dollar traction.
In response, the US bond yields are seeing gains across the curve. The 10-year bond yield has risen to 3.77%, while the 2-year yield stands at 4.74% and the 5-year yields 4.01%, respectively. Elsewhere, on Wall Street, stock markets weaken, as all three major indices fall into negative territory. The S&P 500 index, also known as SPX, has experienced a slight decline of 0.42%. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJI, has seen a modest drop of 0.45%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NDX), has recorded a decrease of 0.34%.
The focus now shifts to US Jobless Claims from the second week of June, to be released on Thursday and the S&P manufacturing PMI from the month of June on Friday, where investors will get additional information regarding the US economy and continue modeling their expectations towards the next Fed meeting in July.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the NZD/USD is neutral to bearish for the short term as despite clinging into slight daily gains, indicators have lost ground and are showing a deceleration of the bullish momentum. If the bulls want to reignite their momentum, they should defend the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6156.
On the downside, support levels line up at the mentioned 200-day SMA, followed by the 20-day SMA at 0.6108, and the 0.6100 psychological mark. On the upside, in case the bulls regain traction, the 100-day SMA at 0.6210 is the first resistance to retake, which could pave the way towards 0.6235 and the monthly high at 0.6245.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6187
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.611
|Daily SMA50
|0.6177
|Daily SMA100
|0.6213
|Daily SMA200
|0.6153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6215
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
