NZD/USD rises further to the 0.7250 area, still negative for the week

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi among top performers on Friday on risk appetite.
  • NZD/USD trims weekly losses, holds above the weekly 20-SMA.

The NZD/USD rose further after the beginning of the American session and reached at 0.7251, a fresh two-day high. The pair remains supported by risk appetite and a weaker US Dollar on Friday.

US data fails to lift the greenback

The US dollar is falling across the board. The DXY drops 0.40% and trades below 90.40. Lower US yields weighed on the greenback. The 10-year yield bottomed at 1.62% before rebounding modestly to 1.64%.

Economic data in the US surprised to the downside. Retail sales stagnated in April while Consumer Confidence dropped in May unexpectedly, according to preliminary data from the University of Michigan. Following the numbers, the dollar dropped further, except versus the yen.

The Dow Jones is up by 0.83% and the Nasdaq soars 1.83%. The risk appetite is boosting the kiwi that is among the top performers on Friday.

On a weekly basis, NZD/USD is still in negative, but back above the 20 simple moving average and far from the low and closer to the weekly top. The 0.7300 area is the barrier to break for the pair to open the doors to more gains.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7239
Today Daily Change 0.0070
Today Daily Change % 0.98
Today daily open 0.7169
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7207
Daily SMA50 0.7137
Daily SMA100 0.7171
Daily SMA200 0.6967
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7195
Previous Daily Low 0.7134
Previous Weekly High 0.7301
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7076
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7198
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7227
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7259

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates

EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates

EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data

GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region

XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region

Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. 

Gold News

Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains

Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains

Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.

Read more

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures