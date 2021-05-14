US: Retail Sales stay unchanged at $619.9 billion in April

Retail Sales in US remained unchanged in April.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.50.

Retail Sales in the US stayed virtually unchanged at $619.9 billion in April following March's upsurge to 10.7% (revised from 9.8%), the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Friday. This reading missed the market expectation for an increase of 1%.

Moreover, the Retail Sales Control Group declined by 1.5% after rising 10.7% in March. "Total sales for the February 2021 through April 2021 period were up 27.1% from the same period a year ago," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The greenback remains on the back foot against its rivals after this report. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.3% on the day at 90.45.