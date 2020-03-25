- US Dollar Index returns to 101.50 area after rebounding to 101.90.
- Wall Street's main indexes extend recovery on Wednesday.
- US Senate is expected to pass the coronavirus relief bill.
Boosted by the upbeat market mood, the NZD/USD pair started the day on a strong footing on Wednesday and touched its highest level in five days at 0.5911. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and erased its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% at 0.5820.
DXY recovery remains short-lived
After testing the 101 handle earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a decisive recovery during the American trading hours and briefly turned positive on the day near 101.90.
The market mood soured while investors were waiting for the finalization and the details of the $2 trillion fiscal stimulus package and Wall Street's main indexes edged lower after the opening bell to allow the USD to capitalize on risk-off flows.
However, with lawmakers reassuring that the coronavirus relief bill will provide the support the economy needs by stabilizing key national industries and helping individuals during layoffs, the risk sentiment recovered in the last hour. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 was up 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Moreover, the US Dollar Index returned to 101.50 to help the pair limit its losses.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Thursday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive the pair's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5821
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.5828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6104
|Daily SMA50
|0.633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6434
|Daily SMA200
|0.6448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.584
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5782
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5579
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.
WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA
Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.