NZD/USD remains stuck in tight range below 0.6600 ahead of NZ inflation data

- NZD/USD fluctuates in a 15-pip range on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index extends sideways grind above 97.50.
- Annual CPI in New Zealand is expected to rise to 1.8% in Q4.
The NZD/USD pair is struggling to find direction on Thursday and trading in a very tight 15-pip range below the 0.6600 handle with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the key inflation data from New Zealand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on the day at 0.6594.
The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases from China and New Zealand caused the pair to stay stuck in its narrow channel. Although the positively-correlated AUD/USD pair gained nearly 40 pips during the Asian trading hours following the upbeat labour market data from Australia, the NZD/USD failed to react.
On the other hand, the greenback's uninspiring performance since the start of the week allows the pair to extend its sideways action. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, seems to have gone into a consolidation phase after meeting resistance near 97.70 on Monday.
Will CPI data bring volatility?
Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, Statistics New Zealand will publish its quarterly inflation report at 21:45 GMT.
Markets expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise to 1.8% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter from 1.5% and a lower-than-expected reading could weigh on the NZD as it would allow the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to continue to cut rates without worrying about inflation.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6593
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6652
|Daily SMA50
|0.6568
|Daily SMA100
|0.6457
|Daily SMA200
|0.6513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6581
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6584
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
