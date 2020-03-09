NZD/USD recovers over 300 pips from decade low set earlier, refreshes daily tops

By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD witnessed a goodish short-covering move amid weaker USD.
  • A downward spiral in the US bond yields weighed heavily on the buck.

The NZD/USD pair built on its solid intraday recovery from over a decade low and refreshed session tops, around the 0.6370 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.

Following a modest bearish gap opening on the first day of a new trading week, the pair witnessed some aggressive selling and nosedived to an intraday low level of 0.6034 – the lowest level since May 2009. Growing worries about the uncontained spread of the deadly coronavirus, accompanied by a plunge in oil prices led to a selloff across the global equity markets and initially drove flows away from perceived riskier currencies – like the kiwi.

Bulls trying to regain control

Against the backdrop of the global flight to safety, firming expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates by another 50 bps on March 18 aggravated the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields. This eventually weighed heavily on the US dollar and triggered some intraday short-covering move, allowing the pair to recover over 300 pips from daily swing lows.

The selling pressure surrounding the greenback remained unabated through the early North-American session, rather picked up some additional pace after the benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 7% to trigger a circuit breaker.

The pair is currently hovering around the 0.7270-75 region, or over two-week tops set last Friday, which if cleared should set the stage for an extension of the strong intraday momentum amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.635
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.6359
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6351
Daily SMA50 0.6495
Daily SMA100 0.6483
Daily SMA200 0.6484
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6373
Previous Daily Low 0.6292
Previous Weekly High 0.6373
Previous Weekly Low 0.6195
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6342
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.631
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.626
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6229
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6391
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6472

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

