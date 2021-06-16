NZD/USD recovers from two-month lows, upside seems limited ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A subdued USD demand prompted some short-covering move around NZD/USD on Wednesday.
  • Expectations for a less dovish Fed might act as a tailwind for the buck and cap gains for the pair.
  • Investors now look forward to the much-awaited FOMC decision for a fresh directional impetus.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-0.7100s.

Having found some support near the 0.7100 mark, the NZD/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and has now reversed the previous day's negative move to two-month lows. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some short-covering move amid a subdued US dollar demand.

A generally softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on the previous day's positive move to one-month tops. That said, expectations of a slightly less dovish Fed might help put a tentative floor under the greenback and cap any further gains for the NZD/USD pair.

Investors might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal amid worries about rising inflationary pressure. The concerns were further fueled by Tuesday's hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index. Hence, the key focus will remain on the highly-anticipated FOMC decision, due later during the US session.

Investors will be closely watching for clues about a possible change in the policy outlook and if members have started the discussion to taper the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. This will play a key role in driving the USD in the near-term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Heading into the key event risk, investors seemed reluctant to take excessive risk. This was evident from a cautious mood around the equity markets, which should further collaborate to cap gains for the perceived riskier kiwi. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7147
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 0.7121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7208
Daily SMA50 0.719
Daily SMA100 0.7181
Daily SMA200 0.7035
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7161
Previous Daily Low 0.7105
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7126
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.714
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7097
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7153
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7209

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

