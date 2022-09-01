- NZD/USD stages a modest short-covering bounce from a multi-week low touched on Thursday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and should act as a headwind for the pair.
- Recession fears might also contribute to capping any meaningful recovery for the risk-sensitive kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair stalls its intraday slide near the 0.6075 region and recovers a few pips from the lowest level since July 14 touched this Thursday. Spot prices move back above the 0.6100 mark during the early European session, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
The US dollar struggles to gain any meaningful traction and prolongs its consolidative price move just below the 20-year peak set earlier this week. Apart from this, the slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hour chart offers some support to the NZD/USD pair and contributes to the modest bounce. That said, hawkish Fed expectations continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the major, at least for the time being.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path and have been pricing in a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials, which remain supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the 2-year US government bond, which is highly sensitive to rate hike expectations, rose to a 15-year high and favours the USD bulls.
Apart from this, growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn might further contribute to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive kiwi. Thursday's disappointing release of the Caixin/Markit Chinese Manufacturing PMI, which fell to 49.5 in August, added to recession fears and weighed on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside and any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The market focus, however, will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details for August, popularly known as the NFP report, scheduled for release on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6262
|Daily SMA50
|0.6237
|Daily SMA100
|0.6351
|Daily SMA200
|0.6569
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.611
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6252
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6193
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
