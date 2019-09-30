NZD/USD rebound from multi-year lows, still in the red well below 0.6300 handle

- Renewed US-China trade uncertainty exerted some fresh pressure on Monday.
- Dismal data strengthened the case for RBNZ rate cut and added to the selling bias.
- Near-term oversold conditions extended some support and helped bounce off lows.
The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the early North-American session, albeit has managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from multi-year lows set earlier this Monday.
The pair added to its recent losses and opened with a mild bearish gap at the start of a new trading week in reaction to renewed uncertainty over the US-China trade, which forced investors to move away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi.
Further weighed down by RBNZ rate cut speculations
It is worth mentioning that reports on Friday indicated that the US Administration was looking to restrict capital flows into China and de-list Chinese companies from the US exchanges, though the US Treasury officials denied any such plans.
This coupled with deepening political uncertainty in the United States, especially after the start of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, further weighed on investors' sentiment and exerted some pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar was further weighed down by the disappointing release of ANZ Business Confidence Index, which fell to 11-1/2 year low in September and strengthened the case for a cut in interest rates by the RBNZ.
The pair dropped to as low as 0.6250 - levels not seen since September 2015 - but managed to find some support at lower levels. The uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to a technical bounce from near-term oversold conditions.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained follow-through buying before confirming that a bottom has already been formed and positioning for any further near-term recovery as the focus now shifts to this week's important US macro releases.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6274
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6344
|Daily SMA50
|0.6433
|Daily SMA100
|0.652
|Daily SMA200
|0.6645
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6311
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6278
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6349
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6258
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh monthly lows, around the $1480 region in the last hour.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.